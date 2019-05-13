Hit and run leads to multiple charges against Hamilton man

A Hamilton man is facing a number of charges after a hit and run in the city.
Police say a vehicle rear-ended another car around 2 p.m. Saturday near Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North.
One person in the vehicle that was struck received a minor injury but was not transported to the hospital.
Both the drivers got out of their vehicles and agreed to exchange information but police say the driver who caused the collision drove away.
The other driver called police who spotted the suspect vehicle around noon Sunday in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Prospect Street South.
Police arrested the driver for failing to remain at the scene of a crash and discovered that he had two current suspensions for his driver’s licence.
The 30-year-old Hamilton man was also charged with driving while under suspension and careless driving.
The man’s vehicle has been impounded for seven days.
