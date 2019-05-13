House fire displaces 4 in Anagance, N.B.

Four adults have been displaced after a house fire on Sunday evening in the community of Anagance, N.B., located roughly 40 kilometres southwest of Moncton.

The fire was first reported at 7 p.m., at a home on Buckley Settlement Road.

READ MORE: Ignition of ‘flammable liquids’ sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital in Dieppe, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says one man was checked at the scene for smoke inhalation but there were no serious injuries as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross says their volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, meals and clothing purchases for the couple who owned the home.

They’ve also arranged food and clothing purchases for the two other family members affected by the blaze.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection with armed robbery, assault in New Brunswick

They’ll be staying with relatives and friends for now, according to the Canadian Red Cross.