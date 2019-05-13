Man charged in connection with armed robbery, assault in New Brunswick: RCMP

A 49-year-old man from the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation has been arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to steal prescribed pills.

On May 9, shortly before midnight, police responded to a residence on the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation for a report of a robbery. The suspect entered the home wearing a ski mask and had a fight with the resident as he was attempting to steal prescribed pills.

The home owner was assaulted, but suffered minor injuries.

The suspect identified as Weldon Kimberly Ward appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Friday.

He was charged with break, enter and theft, disguise with intent, assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with a curfew, failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking, and mischief.

Ward is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.