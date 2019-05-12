Ignition of ‘flammable liquids’ sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital in Dieppe, N.B.

Four people were sent to the hospital after flammable liquids ignited on the patio area of a home in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday.

Dieppe Fire District Chief Julien Boudreau told Global News that they responded to the call at a home in the area of Eunice Avenue and Horizon Avenue at around 10 p.m.

The fire had been extinguished by the time that crews arrived but they located four people, two adults and two minors, suffering from minor injuries.

Boudreau said that the injuries appeared to be caused by “flammable liquids that had ignited accidentally.”

All four were transported to hospital.