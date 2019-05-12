Winnipeg Transit Plus bus repaired after photo of driver tying door closed with rope draws criticism
Winnipeg Transit Plus received some online criticism after a picture of a bus driver closing his door with rope was posted on social media.
It wasn’t just one rider who noticed the rope and was concerned about the situation.
Coun. Shawn Nason saw the posts and felt it wasn’t excusable.
Nason says he will be meeting with the Independent Living Resource Centre to discuss transit and other issues.
The City of Winnipeg’s transit department didn’t say what caused the issue but added that the problem was identified on Friday.
The bus was taken in to be fixed that night and was back in service for Saturday.
The situation has been resolved, but the city says it is still investigating the incident to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again, adding that safety is the number 1 priority.
