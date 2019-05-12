BC Wildfire

Wildfire burning east of Kamloops

Crews have been deployed to an area near Kamloops, the B.C. Wildfire Service announced on social media.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said it has deployed to a wildfire east of Kamloops on Sunday afternoon.

In a message on social media, the service said the blaze was south of Hook Road and east of the Barnhartvale area of Kamloops.

The wildfire service said both ground and aircraft crews were being sent to fight the flames.

A media relations spokesperson for the wildfire service would not immediately answer questions about the fire when contacted by Global News.

More to come.

