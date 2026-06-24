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Canada

N.B. social services minister vows changes after scathing youth advocate report

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2026 12:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick teen’s death prompts calls for change'
New Brunswick teen’s death prompts calls for change
New Brunswick teen's death prompts calls for change – May 28, 2026
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New Brunswick’s social development minister says the province is making changes to the way it assists vulnerable youth.

Cindy Miles says any youth turned away by department services will be referred immediately to a community organization for support.

Applicants to a youth assistance program are also no longer required be out of their homes for a minimum of three months.

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Miles also says her department will launch a third-party review of how it screens youth for government services.

The changes follow a scathing report from the province’s youth advocate in May that blamed the overdose death of a 16-year-old on systemic failure.

Kelly Lamrock, the advocate, is scheduled to appear before a committee of lawmakers later today to speak to the issue.

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It wasn’t clear when the changes would take effect and the Social Development Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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