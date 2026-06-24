Lions, Stamps looking for first wins of CFL season

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Something has to give Saturday night for Nathan Rourke and Vernon Adams Jr.

Rourke and the B.C. Lions (0-2) face Adams and the Calgary Stampeders (0-2) at Kelowna, B.C., with both teams still looking for their first wins of the season. The contest is being played there with World Cup games going on at B.C. Place.

Injuries have certainly started to mount for B.C., especially at receiver with Stanley Berryhill, Jevon Cottoy and Seven McGee on the six-game injured list. Veteran Keon Hatcher Sr., who missed last week’s contest in Hamilton with a thigh ailment, remains questionable.

What’s more, offensive linemen Isiah Cage, Josh Coker and Joshua Donovan and veteran defensive back Garry Peters are also on the injured list.

B.C.’s offence still features quarterback Nathan Rourke — the CFL’s outstanding player and Canadian last season — running back James Butler (career-best 1,213 rushing yards last season) and Canadian receiver Justin McInnis. But the unit struggled to finish drives last week in Hamilton, recording field goals on its first three possessions after the Ticats opened with TDs on their first three drives en route to a 41-27 victory.

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Rookie receiver Nick Cenacle did have nine catches for 120 yards and two TDs versus Hamilton.

The Lions’ offence is averaging 431 net yards per game but is ranked eighth in offensive points (27 per game) and offensive TDs (five) scored. B.C.’s defence is eighth in offensive points (36 per game) and offensive TDs (nine) allowed, and last in touchdown passes (eight) and average yards per play (8.8 yards) surrendered.

The Lions are third against the run (70 yards per game), which is good considering Calgary’s offence features Dedrick Mills, the league’s top rusher last season, and is averaging 150 yards on the ground so far. But opposing quarterbacks are completing a league-high 83.3 per cent of their passes versus B.C., which is seventh in pass defence (351 yards per game).

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That could bode well for Adams, who has completed 37-of-57 passes (64.9 per cent) for 493 yards with two TDs and no interceptions. However, Adams has been sacked five times _ he and Rourke are tied for the league lead _ is 1-3 versus B.C. and 0-2 in head-to-head matchups with Rourke.

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Canadian Jalen Philpot (eight catches, 149 yards) is Calgary’s leading receiver. A positive sign for the Stampeders has been defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade being a full participant in practice. He suffered a torn Achilles last September.

Calgary hasn’t started a season 0-3 since 2002. B.C. last opened a year with three straight losses in 2019.

Pick: Calgary.

Edmonton Elks vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday night)

At Winnipeg, Edmonton (2-0) looks to start a season with three straight wins for the first time since 2017. Justin Rankin has rushed for over 100 yards in both games for the Elks, and last week quarterback Cody Fajardo’s six-yard TD run in overtime earned the club a 32-29 home win over Montreal. Rankin is also leading the team in receiving with 10 catches for 145 yards. The Bombers (1-1) come off a bye week following a 37-27 home loss to Hamilton, but are struggling against the run. Mills and the Ticats’ Larry Rountree III both ran for over 100 yards, and the home team is allowing a league-high 171 rushing yards per game.

Pick: Edmonton.

Toronto Argonauts vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday night)

At Regina, this counts as a home game for Toronto (1-1) due to the World Cup. Argos’ starter Chad Kelly had a second straight 400-yard passing performance in last week’s 44-24 road win in Ottawa, but had as many interceptions (four) as TDs (four). Kevin Mital has recorded consecutive 100-yard receiving performances for the Argos. Trevor Harris had 349 passing yards and three TDs in leading Saskatchewan (2-0) past Calgary 40-37 in overtime last week. Kian Schaffer-Baker chases a third straight 100-yard receiving contest for the defending Grey Cup champions.

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Pick: Saskatchewan.

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Montreal Alouettes (Sunday night)

At Montreal, Jake Maier makes a third straight start for Ottawa (0-2) after the Redblacks dealt veteran Dru Brown back to Winnipeg on Tuesday, then signed veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Maier has 484 passing yards and two TDs over two games as the Redblacks have committed 10 turnovers and surrendered 27 points as a result — both league highs. The Alouettes (2-1) boast the league’s passing leader in Davis Alexander (1,133 yards) and its top two receivers in Tyson Philpot (24 catches, 389 yards, three TDs) and Tyler Snead (19 catches, 305 yards, two TDs). Alexander suffered his first loss in 14 regular-season games last week in Edmonton.

Pick: Montreal.

Last week: 3-1.

Overall record: 4-6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.