Manitoba reducing number of people in jail, still has highest prison rates

Manitoba government statistics show that there are fewer people behind bars in the province, but the justice minister says there’s still a lot of work to do, especially when it comes to keeping youth out of prison.

Cliff Cullen said there have been improvements in reducing the number of people in custody and in cutting the time it takes to resolve a case in criminal court.

“Restorative justice has been an effective program,” he said. “We are still looking forward to building more capacity in communities to make sure that we have the proper resources there to deal with restorative justice.”

The province said roughly 5,000 cases have been diverted to restorative justice methods since its Criminal Justice System Modernization Strategy was announced last year.

But Cullen said young people who re-offend are still a large problem.

The government committed to publicly sharing numbers on the inmate population, legal delays and recidivism when it announced the plan last year to modernize criminal justice in the province.

A Statistics Canada report released on Thursday said Manitoba has the highest incarceration rate in Canada – 231 adults per 100,000 population.

About three-quarters of all inmates are Indigenous people, even though they make up about 15 per cent of the population.

