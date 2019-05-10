Case of N.S. man accused of murder to go directly to trial

The case against a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of Karen Lee MacKenzie last year is moving directly to trial.

The Crown filed a preferred indictment against Owen Patrick Nelson in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday, meaning a preliminary trial is not held and the accused can go directly to trial.

Nelson was arrested on April 17 in Cole Harbour and charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

Owen Patrick Nelson being escorted from #Dartmouth provincial court earlier today. His next court date is scheduled… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) April 18, 2019

Nelson was previously charged with interfering with human remains, assault, and two counts of breach of probation in relation to MacKenzie’s disappearance.

MacKenzie was reported missing on March 3, 2018. She had not been seen or heard from since Feb. 25, 2018.

Mackenzie’s body has never been found.

Nelson is scheduled to appear in court again on May 24.

With files from Rebecca Lau.