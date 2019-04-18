Dartmouth man charged in 2018 homicide of Karen Lee MacKenzie

Halifax police have charged a man in connection with the 2018 homicide of Karen Lee MacKenzie.

Owen Patrick Nelson, 43, was arrested early Wednesday morning in Cole Harbour. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of second-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

Nelson was previously charged with interfering with human remains, assault and two counts of breach of probation in relation to MacKenzie’s disappearance.

MacKenzie was reported missing on March 3, 2018. She had not been seen or heard from since Feb. 25, 2018.

On March 13, 2018, Nelson was first arrested in the Highfield Park Drive area of Dartmouth. Court documents obtained by Global News at the time showed Halifax Regional Police believed that Nelson had assaulted MacKenzie at the time she was last seen alive. They also believed he misled police by reporting her missing.

At the time, police said her body had not been found, but investigators believed the 40-year-old woman was dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.