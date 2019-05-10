Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of May 11

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

This weekend is all about celebrating mothers and Manitoba!

1. Celebrate those special ladies

This is Mother’s Day weekend – Sunday is the day, to be exact – and it’s a great time to shower the special women in your life with love and attention and really sweet, thoughtful gifts.

READ MORE: Best bloom for your buck: Getting the perfect flowers for Mother’s Day

From easy and cute brunches at home, to beautiful bouquets from a locally owned and operated flower shop, to memories put on paper, we’ve rounded up some great ideas for you.

One of the easiest (and most cost effective) ways to shower your mom, grandma or aunt with love is through words.

Sharon Reimer, owner of The Scrapbook Cottage, said more than just a card, there are simple ways to elevate your Mother’s Day greetings.

“Our moms have so much stuff – so how about we come up with something creative and give them the gift of our time this weekend by making something.”

And if you’re thinking it’s too late to do something special, I think most moms would agree that spending time together is the best thing you can give.

2. Dreaming of ice cream

We are really starting to warm up here in southern Manitoba and this beautiful weather is perfect for taking a walk to maybe get some ice cream.

One of the most popular dairy hot-spots to hit up (for more than 50 years!) is Bridge Drive-In.

Not only do they have the Goog and some of the creamiest milkshakes in town, but a new addition to their menu hopes to help a 5-year-old battling cancer realize her dream to become a princess.

Drea Pepe is battling a very aggressive form of cancer. Her dream is to go to Disney World and be a princess for a day.

The ‘Cloud Nine’ cone is the creation of BDI and The Dream Factory, a group that helps make sick kid’s dreams come true.

The specially-created confection is a waffle cone with vanilla ice cream, cotton candy and sprinkles. Sales of this sweet treat will go towards making Drea’s dream a reality.

READ MORE: Winnipeg ice cream shop dishing up support for young cancer patient

And if the ‘Cloud Nine’ isn’t quite to your taste, BDI has a full menu, including vegan-friendly treats, and a collection jar for donations to the cause.

You can also donate directly through their website here.

3. Happy Birthday Manitoba

Sunday, May 12, Manitoba will turn 149 years old!

And to mark the anniversary of our favourite province, free family festivities are happening all around the city:

Manitoba Museum – free admission to the Museum Galleries, Science Gallery and Planetarium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Transcona Museum – Manitoba-themed crafts, games, and activities from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Manitoba Crafts Museum and Library – special Manitoba Day exhibits on display from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday

Mennonite Heritage Village – family activities including horse-drawn wagon rides, spring planting workshops, flag raising and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Manitoba Agricultural Museum & Campground – flag raising, Homesteaders’ Village tours, cake and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Children’s Museum – special activities, take-home crafts, hands-on science experiments and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

READ MORE: Memorial Park, roads to receive major upgrades as part of Manitoba 150 celebrations

After 149 comes 150, and the province has already begun to plan for the big event in 2020.

Happy Manitoba Day and Mother’s Day everyone!