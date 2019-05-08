Best bloom for your buck: Getting the perfect flowers for Mother’s Day

As we get closer to Mother’s Day, which is May 12 this year, many people will be looking to flowers to show their love for the special mom in their life.

What may be tricky though, is ensuring the flowers show how much you really love them. Luckily, a Winnipeg florist has tips to ensure you get what you pay for.

“Fresh is very important. A key for this is having seasonal flowers, which tend to always be super fresh. It also gives off a wonderful smell,” said Catherine Metrycki of Callia Flowers.

There are some particular flowers you can keep in mind to help make the bouquet look freshly picked.

“Hydrangeas are very popular, they are a spring flower so they are just coming into season now.

“Hydrangeas can be the feature of a bouquet and surrounded by Monte Casino Asters and different kinds of eucalyptus can really provide a bright looking batch,” said Metrycki.

The eucalyptus part can also be a gift that keeps on giving.

“As eucalyptus dries, we recommend putting it in your bathroom as a decongestant. You can hang it and have that eucalyptus scent forever,” she said.

Another kind of bouquet can offer a more neutral look.

“This has hypericum berries, there are some light green hydrangeas and there’s also oriental lilies. We like to sell them while they still tight and closed, otherwise very fresh,” said Metrycki.

“That means the orientals will open on day three or four after your mom gets them. This is an easy way for them to enjoy the flowers for a longer period of time,” she added.

“There’s another bouquet that is like a pastel pallet. There are a bunch of mums for Mother’s Day, very fitting. There are also some stocks, which gives you a sweet scent. There’s also some eucalyptus as well,” Metrycki said.

Order before it’s too late

If you are springing for flowers, you may want to act sooner than later. Metycki cautions the best flowers can sell out before the big day and there could be limitations on delivery options.

