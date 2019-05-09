Winnipeg ice cream shop dishing up support for young cancer patient

A young Manitoba cancer patient is hoping enough people will buy a special ice cream cone this summer so she can go on her dream trip.

A portion of every “Cloud Nine” cone sold at the Bridge Drive In (BDI) this summer will help support The Dream Factory and send five-year-old Drea Pepe to Disney World.

“There are no words to describe how we feel,” Drea’s mom Mandy said. “It’s just so amazing that people are so kind and willing to help someone they don’t even know.”

Drea was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in January and is undergoing undergoing chemotherapy.

“She’s five, so it’s hard to watch,” Mandy said. “She has good days and bad days, but she’s very brave and she’s fighting as hard as she can.”

The cone dedicated to Drea is vanilla ice cream dipped in cotton candy syrup, wrapped in cotton candy and topped with sprinkles.

BDI hopes to raise $10,000 over the course of the summer.

The Dream Factory relies on people and businesses to help help fulfill the dreams of children battling life-threatening illnesses.