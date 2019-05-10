Entertainment
Hear Avicii’s second posthumous single ‘Tough Love’

LISTEN: 'Tough Love' is the second single from Avicii's upcoming posthumous album, 'Tim'

A month after the release of his first posthumous single, the late-Avicii‘s management team has released another posthumous track from his upcoming album Tim (2019).

Tough Love dropped on Thursday afternoon. It was produced by Swedish songwriting duo, Vargas & Agola, who have previously worked with Avicii (born Tim Bergling) on Silhouettes (2012), Hey Brother (2013) and Without You (2017).

Before passing away, Bergling messaged the duo explaining he wanted Tough Love to be recorded as a duet, by a “real couple, or a couple that has worked together enough to be almost considered a couple.”

Avicii performs at the MLB Fan Cave on Oct. 1, 2013, in New York City.

Mike Pont/WireImage

To fulfil his desire, Vargas (born Vincent Pontare) asked his wife Agnes Carlsson (Release Me singer) to sing with him.

The Bergling family asked for the producers to use the duet version as the final cut, according to a recent behind-the-scenes video.

READ MORE: Avicii’s management announces posthumous album, ‘Tim’

The upcoming album — Bergling’s third overall — was named by his parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén. They chose the name in honour of their son.

Tim will feature the 16 unreleased tracks Bergling was working intensely on shortly before his death.

WATCH: An in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the making of Avicii’s ‘Tough Love’

It is also set to feature work from a number of various musicians and producers, including Kristoffer Fogelmark and Albin Needler, who co-wrote and produced its first single, SOS.

READ MORE: Avicii’s family launches mental health, suicide-prevention foundation

To commemorate his legacy, all proceeds of the album will go toward the Tim Bergling Foundation — a mental health and suicide prevention charity founded and maintained by his parents.

It’s now been nearly a year since Bergling’s tragic death.

He passed away on April 20, 2018, at the age of 28. His body was found in Muscat, Oman. The death was ruled a suicide.

READ MORE: Avicii’s first posthumous single ‘SOS’ released

Tough Love is now available on all major streaming platformsTim is scheduled for a June 6 release through Sony.

A music video will premiere on Tuesday, May 14.

