141-year-old temperature record among 15 to tumble in B.C., Thursday

Parts of B.C. are in the grip of a mini, early-season heatwave, which saw at least 15 temperature records tumble on Thursday.

The province’s hot spot was Lytton, where Environment Canada says the mercury topped out at 30 C.

Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday, #Lytton was the hotspot in BC reaching 30.0C. It's going to be another hot one today. Where do you think today's hotspot will be? #BCStorm — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 10, 2019

Squamish set a new record at 29.5 C, breaking a 51-year-old record of 26.1 C.

In Pitt Meadows, a 141-year-old record fell when temperatures hit 28 C.

Record-breaking heat was also recorded in Bella Coola and Chilliwack (27.7 C), Abbotsford (27.1 C), Campbell River and Nanaimo (27 C) and Terrace (26.4 C).

The hot weather is forecast to stick around for Friday, with highs of 22 C by the water, and between 28 C and 29 C inland, according to Global BC Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle.

“Hot, hot, hot. A reminder, the UV index is high so grab the sunscreen and make sure you’re hydrated and don’t leave your pets or children in vehicles, it will be very warm over the next few days.”

Schalle said the peak of the heat will break over the weekend, with cooler temperatures for Mother’s Day on Sunday and clouds rolling in by Tuesday.