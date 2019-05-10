Randy Desmond Riley to appeal second-degree murder conviction

Randy Desmond Riley, who was found guilty of second-degree murder for his role in the killing of a pizza delivery man, is appealing his conviction.

According to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal docket, Riley’s appeal is scheduled to appear before the court on May 28.

Riley was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 15 years in connection to the killing of Donald Chad Smith.

Smith was fatally shot on Oct. 23, 2010, while delivering a pizza in Dartmouth. It was determined that Smith was lured to his death by Riley and his accomplice Nathan Johnson, who made the request for a pizza delivery.

Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Riley was initially charged with first-degree murder but was convicted of the lesser charge.

During his sentencing hearing in March, Riley repeated his claim of innocence and that he was not found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.