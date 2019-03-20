Life sentence for murder of Halifax-area pizza delivery man in 2010

A Halifax man who murdered a pizza delivery man over a longtime grudge has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Randy Riley was convicted of second-degree murder last April in the death of 27-year-old Chad Smith.

Smith was killed on the evening of Oct. 23, 2010, while making a delivery in Dartmouth.

He was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body, a red pizza delivery bag nearby.

The trial heard Riley had nursed a grudge against Smith because he had allegedly beaten Riley years before.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, and Justice James Chipman set Riley’s parole eligibility in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Wednesday.