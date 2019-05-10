Flood watch in effect as unrelenting rain continues in Quebec

There is a new risk of flooding as heavy rain drenches parts of Quebec on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several areas across southern and central Quebec, including Montreal, the Laurentians, Quebec City and Gatineau areas.

“Since spring freshet has not ended in many areas, flooding is possible in the most vulnerable areas,” said the weather agency. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

After a night of unrelenting rain, up to 40 millimetres of rain is expected by Friday evening — making some flood-stricken municipalities brace for rising water levels.

The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is asking residents to stay alert, saying increased water flow is expected throughout the course of the day.

“It is important not to dismantle the dikes,” said the borough on social media. “These are constantly monitored by the authorities.”

In Rigaud, about 80 kilometres west of Montreal, authorities said on Thursday they were hoping there wouldn’t be as much rain as forecasted by Environment Canada. Water levels are still high in the area.

Major spring flooding over the past three weeks has wreaked havoc across Quebec. Urgence-Québec says more than 5,000 homes are flooded and about 10,400 people have been forced from their homes as of Thursday evening.