Brighton residents brace for Lake Ontario flooding

The Municipality of Brighton isn’t taking any chances and is preparing for possible flooding along Lake Ontario.

Bulk sand and bags have been set up in six locations for residents to protect their properties. There are concerns that rising water levels could reach 2017 levels which caused extensive flooding throughout the lakeshore community which is 45 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Municipal workers and firefighters have been spending time filling sandbags and building berms. Key areas of concern are Shoal Point, Harbour Street and most of the community of Gosport.

“We know there are areas that were affected in 2017, and they are telling us it won’t exceed that,” said fire Chief Rick Caddick. “But we want to be ready so we are bagging off areas we know are areas of concern.”

Sand and bags are available at the following locations:

Shoal Point Road

Gosport at the boat ramp

67 Sharp Rd.

Ontario Street at the boat ramp

Greenway Circle

Government dock on Bay Shore Road

The public works department has modified plow trucks to assist in sandbag filling on a priority basis.

The municipality is also seeking volunteers to help if sandbagging becomes an urgent need. Contact the fire department at 613-475-1744 or email bfd@brighton.ca

“They were telling us they were 100-year floods, but here we are two years later, looking at those same levels again,” Caddick said.

Nearby Presqu’ile Provincial Park is also monitoring the water levels which have forced the closure of two trails — 95 per cent of the campsites (285 of 300) remain open.

The Lake continues to rise, but slowly. Still behind 2017 levels. See picture Calf Pasture May 8 2017, compared to May 8, 2019. So far campsites are still above lake level.

We are monitoring campsites daily and if they are not suitable we will call you and arrange alternatives. pic.twitter.com/InXxcKLdcN — Presqu'ile PP (@PresquilePP) May 8, 2019

The Lower Trent Conservation says a flood watch remains in effect for the entire region due to a storm system which arrived Thursday evening and continued Friday as 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected.

“Water levels on Lake Ontario are expected to rapidly increase this week and onwards in response to significant precipitation throughout the Lake Ontario basin,” stated Gage Comeau, water resource specialist.

