Disaster recovery assistance program activated for flood-impacted Kawartha Lakes residents

The province has activated its Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program for flood-affected areas in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

On Tuesday, the province said residents impacted by flooding last month by the rising Burnt River can apply for assistance.

On April 20, snowmelt and more than 42 millimetres of rainfall in 36 hours prompted the evacuation of several homes. The floodwaters also led to multiple road closures in the area north of Lindsay.

READ MORE: Flooding forces evacuation of homes in City of Kawartha Lakes

The disaster recovery assistance program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents or to a small business, farm or not-for-profit organization. The province says the program provides assistance for emergency expenses and the costs to repair or replace essential property following a natural disaster that is not covered by insurance.

“Our government is providing rapid support to Ontarians that are affected by natural disasters, including local residents who were recently affected by flooding along the Burnt River,” said Laurie Scott, minister of labour and MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock.

“This funding will help local residents and small businesses deal with and recover from the financial impacts resulting from this flood.”

Residents can find out if they are eligible for assistance or in the activation area by checking the Kawartha Lakes flood activation map.

They can also find more information online, call 1-844-780-8925 or seek assistance by email.

Residents will have until Sept. 4 to apply for assistance through the program.

READ MORE: State of emergency lifted in Minden Hills as Gull River water levels slowly recede

“The flooding over the last number of weeks has been devastating to so many communities,” said Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing. “Our government acted quickly to activate the disaster recovery assistance program in Kawartha Lakes so that those affected by the flood can access the assistance they need. We will continue working closely with our municipal partners to help keep everyone safe and provide the resources needed.”

WATCH: Ottawa continues to cope with devastating spring floods