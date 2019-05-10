Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Friday, May 10

Gooooooood Morning!

A third period scoring binge by the Boston Bruins allowed them to win Game One of the NHL East Final, by downing Carolina 5-2. A pair of early powerplay goals in the final frame by Marcus Johannson and Patrice Bergeron just 28 seconds apart, erased a 2-1 Hurricanes lead, and put a halt to Carolina’s six game post-season winning streak. None of that might have happened though, had Brad Marchand not stepped in and prevented team mate Connor Clifton from taking a reaction penalty that would have nullified Boston’s first powerplay. And Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy was certainly happy about that.

So for the first time in exactly one month- there will not be a Stanley Cup Playoff game- because the Western Final doesn’t get underway until tomorrow night in San Jose between the Sharks and St. Louis Blues.

The World Championship Tournament starts today in Slovakia, and Canada will open against Finland in a 915am start our time.

The Winnipeg Ice have unveiled their 1.2 million dollar renovation plans for Wayne Fleming Arena in the U of M’s Max Bell Centre. Team President and GM Matt Cockell joined Christian Aumell on the CJOB Sports Show to talk about some of the many upgrades fans can look forward to- including from a “game night experience” perspective.

Seating capacity will be expanded from 1400 to 1600, including a row of what I’m sure will be very popular Premium Loge seats, You can check out more of those details at CJOB.com

About a week ago, Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters indicated the signing of former Dallas Cowboys receiver and returner Lucky Whitehead was imminent. And Thursday afternoon the Winnipeg Football Club made it official. Whitehead – who attended last month’s free agent camp in Bradenton, Florida – is only 5-9 and 180 pounds, but he is lightning quick and will most certainly be seen as a legit prospect to improve the Bombers return game- which last season was very average at best.

CFL Player’s Association Executive Director Brian Ramsay repeatedly said during a media conference call on Thursday- the number one priority is to get a deal done with the league before the current collective bargaining agreement expires a week from tomorrow night at 11pm our time. But Ramsay said if that doesn’t happen, the Bombers-Riders-Lions and Alouettes players WILL be advised to go on strike – and it won’t be long before they’re joined by the other 5 teams in Alberta and Ontario.

Despite the tight timeline, negotiations are not set to resume until Monday.

Either the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets blew it. Or Philadelphia and Portland refused to go home. Either way, there will be a Game Seven in both of those NBA second round series on the weekend. The Raptors were done in by a slow start and suspect shooting in a 112-101 loss to the 76ers. So it’s back to TO on Sunday to see who advances to play Milwaukee in the Conference Final. The Nuggets dropped a 119-108 decision in Portland.

Albert Pujols of the Angels joined Hammerin’ Hank and A-Rod in Baseball’s very exclusive 2K RBI club, reaching that milestone with a solo homer in the third inning of a 13-0 blowout of Detroit. A fan kept the ball, but if he wants to be paid, Pujols told reporters after the game he won’t spend one cent to get it back.

And the Goldeyes erupted for 7 runs in the 7th inning to edge Fargo 8-7 at Shaw park and improve to 2-0 in exhibition play.