Delaware Nation accepting Fairfield land transfer by United Church of Canada

A piece of land east of Thamesville is being transferred from the United Church of Canada to the First Nation community whose ancestors first settled on it.

Delaware Nation is accepting the return of its original village at Fairfield during a historic signing ceremony Friday morning, which the community’s chief is calling a “clear example of the spirit and intent of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”

Fairfield was established on May 8, 1792, by Delaware ancestors and Moravian missionaries. The village had a school and a church but was destroyed at the end of the War of 1812 by retreating American soldiers, forcing the community to relocate to the south side of the Thames River.

The United Church of Canada has operated Fairfield as a historic park and museum for the past 74 years.

“We are confident that we can work together to develop Fairfield into a historic and educational site that captures who we are, and better reflects our relationship, as neighbours, partners and allies,” said Chief Denise Stonefish in a statement.

“Our Nation has long dreamed of the return of our first home in these lands… We thank the Antler River Watershed Regional Council of The United Church for their good faith, goodwill and leadership to help us make this dream a reality.”

Nora Sanders, the general secretary of the general council of The United Church of Canada, says recognizing and honouring Delaware Nation’s connection to the land and ensuring its return to them is “essential” to the United Church’s commitment to reconciliation.

The land transfer will happen in two stages, starting with the cemetery and farm field north of Longwoods Road, followed by the museum and historic park parcel.

Officials with the church and the First Nation community will be on hand for a signing ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the Fairfield Museum Grounds.