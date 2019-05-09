Former mortgage broker convicted of fraud loses appeal, must turn himself in

A former mortgage broker convicted of multiple counts of fraud and theft has had his appeal dismissed.

The Alberta Court of Appeal says Brandon Antonini must turn himself in within 24 hours.

Antonini was sentenced last year to four and a half years in prison over a multimillion-dollar bogus bridge financing scheme.

He appealed on four grounds, including that the trial judge erred in taking judicial notice of business practices and industry standards.

He also argued the judge made mistakes in weighing evidence, erred in his application of the law on circumstantial evidence and delivered an unreasonable verdict.

Three Court of Appeal justices unanimously decided all of those grounds for appeal lacked merit.