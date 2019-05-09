Sports
May 9, 2019 5:07 pm
Updated: May 9, 2019 5:10 pm

Alberta’s Kevin Koe earns 2 victories on mixed day for Canada at Curling World Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press

Skip Kevin Koe releases his first rock during the fourth end of the men's final of the Humpty's Champions Cup against Team Bottcher in Saskatoon SK., on Sunday April 28, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith.
Kevin Koe earned two victories Thursday on a mixed day for Canada at the Curling World Cup grand final.

The Calgary skip (2-1) edged Norway’s Thomas Ulsrud 5-4 before posting a 9-2 win over Scotland’s Ross Paterson.

The other Canadian men’s team skipped by Matt Dunstone (0-3) lost both of its games. Sweden’s Niklas Edin topped the Regina skip 5-4 and China’s Qiang Zou beat Dunstone 7-5.

In mixed doubles play, Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott (1-2) of Winnipeg Beach, Man., dropped a 10-4 decision to Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios before rebounding with a 6-5 win over Russia’s Maria Komarova and Daniil Goriachev.

Edmonton’s Laura Walker and Saskatoon’s Kirk Muyres (2-1) also split their games.

Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin of the United States beat Walker and Muyres 8-7. The Canadian duo edged Switzerland’s Michele Jaeggi and Sven Michel 6-5 in a shootout later in the day.

In women’s play, Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones (2-0) beat China’s Yilun Jiang 4-1.

All teams will play a double round robin within their four-team pools through Saturday. The top teams in each group move into the finals on Sunday.

