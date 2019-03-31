Fans flock to Lethbridge Enmax Centre for the 2019 Pioneer Hi-Bred Men’s Curling Championship

Lethbridge’s Enmax Centre was packed with energetic fans Saturday, as the opening ceremonies kicked off the 2019 Pioneer Hi-Bred Men’s Curling Championship underway.

“I’ve always been a curling fanatic, so for it to be in our country, close to home, why wouldn’t you come?” said Lori Connelly, a longtime curling fan.

Fans, of course, aren’t the only ones excited. So are the premier sporting event’s hosts.

“For it to be in a city like Lethbridge, the size of Lethbridge, is incredible,” said Kim Gallucci, general manager at the Enmax Centre.

“Usually, it plays in very large centres, so we’re fortunate to have it here.”

Canada, led by Calgary’s Kevin Koe, was one of 13 teams represented in the opening ceremonies.

“The opening ceremonies allow everyone in Lethbridge who’s visiting or not visiting to participate,” Gallucci added. “They get to come in and see the kick-off, see everything that’s available to them and [it] kind of sets to the tone for the week.”

And it’s a week that’s expected to keep curling fans on the edge of their seats.

“These are some of the top teams around the world and they’re going to go head-to-head,” Gallucci said, “and of course, lead into the medal round and there’ll be a champion crowned at the end on April 7th.”

Although there is some tough competition, Canadian fans aren’t holding back when it comes to supporting their home team.

“The Koe team — [it] has always been my passion to watch them,” Connelly continued. “They are such an amazing team. I’m hoping for the best. All I want to see is good games.”

Curling fan Jackie Shell is also pulling for the home team.

“We’ve followed the Kevin Koe team for many, many years,” she said.

Over the course of the championship, The Enmax Centre anticipates roughly 20,000 people will attend the sporting event.