Cool weather slows down seeding in Saskatchewan

Farmers are slightly behind the five-year seeding average as cool weather delays field operations.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday 13 per cent of the 2019 crop has been seeded.

The average for this time of year is 14 per cent.

READ MORE: Seeding underway in Sask. as recent precipitation improves field conditions

Producers are furthest along in the southeast, with 23 per cent of the crop in the ground, Saskatchewan Agriculture said in its crop report for May 9.

The southwest and northwest regions report 14 per cent of the crop seeded, seven per cent in the east-central region, nine per cent in the west-central region and three per cent in the northeast.

Nine per cent of the spring wheat, 10 per cent of the canola, 19 per cent of the lentils and 22 per cent of the field peas have been seeded to date, the report said.

Assessment of winter wheat continues as fields green up and temperatures rise, officials said.

READ MORE: Ottawa increases loan limits for canola farmers to $1 million amid China trade dispute

Field conditions have not improved much in the past week, according to the crop report, with cropland topsoil rated one per cent surplus, 60 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short and nine per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture are rated one per cent surplus, 53 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and 11 per cent very short.

Growth has been slow on pastures and hay land, officials said, but they said that is expected to improve with recent moisture and a favourable weather forecast.

Most areas received rainfall in the last week, with the largest amount recorded in the Neilburg area at 25 millimetres.

WATCH: Survey shows decrease in canola production for 2019

More farmers are expected to be in the fields in the coming week as conditions improve, the crop report said.