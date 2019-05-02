Seeding underway in Sask. as recent precipitation improves field conditions

Recent precipitation has improved field conditions in parts of Saskatchewan as farmers prepare for spring seeding.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said in its crop report released Thursday that much of the southern and western regions received rain and/or snow in the last week.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated one per surplus, 62 per cent adequate, 30 per cent very short, and seven per cent short, Saskatchewan Agriculture reported.

Topsoil moisture on hay land and pasture is rated one per cent surplus, 58 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short, and nine per cent very short, agriculture officials said.

Pasture quality continues to be affected by dry weather from 2018, with conditions currently rated as one per cent excellent, 25 per cent good, 40 per cent fair, 25 per cent poor, and nine per cent very poor.

Five per cent of 2019 seeding is complete, compared to the five-year average of three per cent, according to the crop report.

Officials said the recent precipitation in the southern and western regions is posing challenging calving conditions for some livestock producers.

With seeding operations underway, SaskPower is reminding producers to be aware of overhead power lines while moving equipment.