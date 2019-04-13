Annual Ag in the City a hit with Saskatoon residents

Saskatoon residents flocked to Lawson Heights mall today for something other than shopping — the annual Ag in the City event.

The event showcases all things agricultural by way of roughly 50 exhibits and activities for all ages.

Kids and parents took part in animal agriculture zones, crops zones, food zones and science zones.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Mouchuk says the event provided the chance to better understand agriculture.

“This is an opportunity for them to come in, talk to farmers, see local produce that’s being made right here in Saskatchewan and just get a better understanding of agriculture,” he said.

Event Chairperson Jan Cote says the event allows people to experience agriculture personally.

“They can do some [hands-on] experiments related to agriculture to DNA to how flour is made,” Cote added. “Lots of hands-on experience.”

The exhibits answer questions people may have about the industry.

Everything from learning how a cattle is born with Agnes the cow, trivia games and food-tasting exhibits kept visitors busy.

“Having these experiences and knowing where your food comes from benefits everybody,” said Mouchuk.

By the end of the event, Cote hopes parents and kids are inspired in some way.

“It’s a chance to see the jobs you can have in the agriculture industry from science to administration,” Cotes said. “There is a lot for kids [and parents] to learn.”

Mouchuk says the event attracts more visitors every year.

“Every year we have it seems to get bigger and bigger. We have seen that today — the attendance has been excellent. Even though it has been a nice-weather day, it’s great to see the support from the community.”