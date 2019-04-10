Canadian Western Agribition reports profit in 2018, welcomes new pro rodeo

Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) reported a profit of $190,671 for their 2018 operations.

CWA released the details at their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

“It’s important for Agribition to continue to operate responsibly, and to ensure the show and the organization is sustainable in the long term,” CWA president Bruce Holmquist said.

READ MORE: Burning of the Brand kicks off Canada’s largest livestock show in Regina

“We’re proud of the fact that we continue to add programming and bring new visitors to Agribition while ensuring that we also grow and make improvements to the show.”

The 2018 show saw a record-high value on purchases from the international buyers at $881,000 and saw improved attendance from 2017.

Through their new mentorship program in 2018, they welcomed more than 9,000 international students.

READ MORE: Preparation ramps up ahead of Agribition kickoff

“Agribition’s strength continues to be its people,” CWA CEO Chris Lane said.

“The exhibitors, volunteers, guests and sponsors that continue to help us build and maintain momentum is the key to staying relevant in agriculture.”

2019 show to host new professional rodeo finals

CWA also announced Agribition will be home to the Maple Leaf Finals, a new professional circuit finals rodeo in Canada.

The event will feature 10 of the top contestants in each of the seven major rodeo events competing over four nights, vying for over $100,000 in prize money.

READ MORE: 47th annual Canadian Western Agribition wraps up

“Western culture has been a key piece of the foundation of Agribition for almost 50 years,” Holmquist said.

“Rodeo has been a very important part of that and through the years, [we] have worked hard at growing the profile of the sport for both its fans and competitors.”

The Maple Leaf Finals is part of a two-year agreement with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

READ MORE: Record-setting year for Canadian Western Agribition

“The Maple Leaf Finals are a good fit for Agribition,” Lane said.

“We’ve got 20,000 fans that come to see one of the most high-energy rodeos in Canada, and these Finals are going to take that to the next level. This is exciting for rodeo and it’s exciting for Agribition.”

Tickets go on sale in September.