Flood warning issued for North Bay area

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) in the North Bay district is advising residents in the area near the Ottawa River that a flood warning is in effect until Monday.

Communities from the City of Temiskaming Shores south to Papineau-Cameron Township are affected, including Harris, Dymond, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores, North Cobalt, Cobalt, Lorrain, South Lorrain, Hebert, Burnaby, Parkman, Wyse, the Town of Thorne, Eldee, Poitras, Eddy, Antoine, Mattawan, the Town of Mattawa and Papineau-Cameron.

READ MORE: Some areas in Muskoka beginning recovery from floods

The rain forecast for the Ottawa River Watershed ranges from 15 millimetres in the Timiskaming area to 50 millimetres in the Mattawa area.

Water levels along the Ottawa River Watershed are seeing an increased rate of flow and are expected to peak at 155.6 metres on Thursday.

READ MORE: Reality check: Will Ford’s budget cuts affect relief for Ontario’s recent flooding?

The MNRF is encouraging municipalities and residents, specifically ones in low-lying areas and along shorelines, to monitor conditions and prepare accordingly.

The ministry is also asking residents of the unincorporated townships of Lorrain, South Lorrain, Hebert, Burnaby, Parkman, Wyse, Poitras, Eddy and Antoine to contact the ministry in North Bay at 705-475-5529.

WATCH: Ottawa continues to cope with devastating spring floods