3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock park: conservation officers

Officials with B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service say a three-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in White Rock on Monday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the parking lot area of Centennial and Ruth Johnston parks.

READ MORE: Conservation officers investigate report of coyote chasing children in Mount Pleasant

Sgt. Todd Hunter with the Conservation Officer Service said the child was not seriously hurt.

WATCH: Cat battles coyote in North Vancouver backyard

“The child received superficial bite marks to the back of the leg and was promptly released following medical evaluation,” he said.

Conservation officers shot a coyote spotted in the area Monday night and attended the parks on Tuesday to ensure there was no risk in the area, Hunter said.

READ MORE: Dog owners warned after coyote snatches toy poodle in Point Grey

“The area is currently safe to enjoy, but the Conservation Officer Service recommends people have their dogs on a leash, keep children in close accompaniment, to hike in groups and to never feed wildlife,” he said.

Hunter said anyone witnessing unusual coyote behaviour is asked to phone the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line.

The public can find more information about urban coyotes through the Stanley Park Ecology Society.