Customers chase off would-be robbers wielding hammers at bar west of Edmonton: RCMP

RCMP west of Edmonton are searching for suspects after an attempted robbery at a bar in Parkland County on Monday.

Police were called to the Wabamun Hotel Bar shortly after noon. Officers said two men with hammers attempted to rob the bar.

RCMP said one of the suspects swung a hammer at a staff member who attempted to confront the pair. The staff member suffered minor injuries after being grazed by the tool, RCMP said.

READ MORE: ‘Stay home, with adult or in groups’ amid multiple armed robberies of young people: St. Albert RCMP

Police said the men were chased off by customers. It’s believed the men got away in an older model (possibly 2001-2007) extended cab black Chevrolet Silverado with an Alberta licence plate possibly starting with “BTC.”

Witnesses told police a long-haired woman was driving the vehicle.

Police are now searching for the men, one of whom is described as six foot one to six foot two with a slim build, wearing a red hoodie and black balaclava.

The second suspect is described as approximately five foot eight with a heavy build, wearing a black hoodie and black balaclava.

The Wabamun Hotel is located on the shores of Lake Wabamun about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP investigating liquor store robbery in Wabamun

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers over the phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.