Weather alert issued for Muskoka, Parry Sound

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert of heavy rain for the Muskoka and Parry Sound areas for Thursday.

According to a statement, total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres are possible, with the heaviest rain falling during the day on Thursday in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling and Port Severn.

Rain will begin early Thursday morning before turning into scattered showers on Friday.

The ground is already near saturation and has little ability to absorb further rainfall, the alert says, making flooding in low-lying areas possible.

Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes are currently under states of emergency due to flooding. Huntsville was previously under a state of emergency but lifted its emergency status last week.

Water levels are starting to recede in Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes, although they remain high.

