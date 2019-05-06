Water levels declining but flooding remains in Muskoka

Water levels are declining in the lakes and rivers of Muskoka Lakes and Bracebridge as the two municipalities remain in states of emergency.

“Conditions are still above normal in a couple of areas along our watershed,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said at a press conference Monday. “The north branch of the Muskoka River is returning to normal spring-like level flows.”

READ MORE: What does it mean when a community is in a state of emergency?

Water levels in the south branch of the Muskoka River are still high but are continuing to decrease.

In the Township of Muskoka Lakes, residents are still seeing high water levels, despite those levels being on the decline since Sunday.

“We’re not in recovery yet,” Muskoka Lakes Mayor Phil Harding said. “There’s more rain forecast on Thursday. If we continue where we’re going, we’re going to be in OK shape, but if things change then we’re going to be in trouble.”

READ MORE: Flooding continues in Ontario cottage country

In the township, the Moon River and Lake Muskoka have declined between one and two inches, whereas lakes Rosseau and Joseph have gone down by zero to one inch.

In Bracebridge’s Springdale Shores and Holiday Park areas, Smith said, people are beginning to see some relief from the floods.

“They’re in full recovery mode and trying to dry things out as best they can,” he added.

As of Monday morning, Canadian Armed Forces soldiers and equipment left Bracebridge and were redeployed to assist with flood relief elsewhere in Ontario.

WATCH: Ontario government promises task force to help flooded cottage country

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited flood-ravaged cottage country and announced that a new task force will be set up to review the management of the Muskoka Watershed.

Thank you @normmillerpc and @GraydonTheMayor for your quick action to help out Bracebridge during this flood. A huge thank you to all the Canadian Armed Forces helping out. pic.twitter.com/s8Owre0IEm — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 3, 2019

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is also beginning to reduce the flows on the Muskoka Watershed north of Lake Muskoka.

An interim order was issued last week by federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau prohibiting navigation on Lake Muskoka, the Moon River and the north and south branches of the Muskoka River. The order continues to remain in place.

READ MORE: First your home is flooded — then you lose your mortgage?

The OPP’s marine unit will continue to patrol the waters to ensure that people are complying with the order.

Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians has been activated for residents in Bracebridge and Huntsville, but this program only provides help to people whose primary property has been affected by the floods.

“A number of seasonal properties have been affected,” Smith said. “It’s very clearly not covered in the provincial disaster relief program. It is something we’re inquiring about collectively as municipalities.”

READ MORE: Canada is the only G7 country without a national flood forecasting system. Experts say there’s a cost to that

Muskoka Futures has also launched a flood recovery loan program for businesses that have been affected by flooding. The program will provide up to $25,000 at zero per cent interest for two years.

Last week, Huntsville lifted its state of emergency as water levels and flows in the town’s lakes and rivers decreased.

Muskoka Lakes officials are recommending that sandbags be kept in place until water levels have declined and the flooding has ended.

WATCH: Bracebridge homeowner talks about flooding impact

Sandbag drop-off will be available in Muskoka Lakes at 3951 Muskoka Rd. 169, 1078 Raymond Rd. and 1158 Ranwood Rd. during the recovery phase. For now, sand, sandbags and shovels are available at 3951 Muskoka Rd. 169, 1078 Raymond Rd., 3224 Muskoka Rd. 169 and 40 Bailey St. on a fill-your-own basis

In Bracebridge, filled sandbags can be disposed of at the Rosewarne Transfer Station during operating hours.

READ MORE: Huntsville flooding state of emergency no longer in effect

The Town of Bracebridge is also accepting donations to assist in recovery efforts, which can be made in person at 1000 Taylor Ct. during regular business hours or on the town’s website.

The drinking water advisory issued by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit for the affected areas remains in place. Municipal water sources are not affected by the advisory.

Two of the six Muskoka municipalities remain in states of emergency due to flooding.

WATCH: Bracebridge, Ont. residents frantically sandbag as flood waters threaten homes, cottages