Morden gets its ‘mojo’ back as site of film production: mayor

The local film industry is booming in Manitoba, with at least six film set to be shot in Winnipeg this year – but the capital city isn’t the only spot in the province getting a taste of Hollywood.

The city of Morden is the site of a multi-million dollar sci-fi drama called ‘Tales From the Loop’ for Amazon’s streaming service.

Local business owner Bevan Wiebe of Oldies & Goodies Antique Shop told 680 CJOB it’s been exciting to see the impact the production has had on the town already.

“There’s been a lot of interest. People are interested to see what’s going on,” he said.

“It’s brought a lot of people into town for accommodations and eating and all kinds of stuff. We’ve lived in Morden 35 years, and it’s kind of a big deal.”

Morden mayor Brandon Burley said the filmmakers have been professional and their presence has been a boon for the southern Manitoba city.

“I know they’ve done a really good job of sourcing stuff local,” Burley told 680 CJOB.

“They brought a lot of mojo back to the city, and I think the region in general. They’ve come in with a couple hundred cast and crew members and they’re eating at our restaurants, staying at our hotels… it’s great.”

Burley said it’s not only the local business owners who are getting in on the excitement of a big-budget production in the city of under 10,000.

“It’s like the Tragically Hip said – ‘They shot a movie once in my hometown, everybody was in it from miles around’.”

The city, said the mayor, was chosen because the filmmakers were looking for a community that resembled 1980s Sweden, but also had the benefit of Manitoba’s film tax credits.

“Our city manager sent them some still shots of our downtown streets, and they came down to take a look,” he said. “They’ve been very good to the city, and we’re happy to have them here.”

