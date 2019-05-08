Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov’s paid leave of absence to continue for next 45 days

The City of Port Moody has confirmed Mayor Rob Vagramov’s paid leave of absence will continue for the next 45 days.

The decision came after councillors and acting Mayor Meghan Lahti discussed Vagramov’s pay while he’s on leave.

WATCH: (Aired March 28, 2019) Port Moody mayor charged with sexual assault

Council will revisit the decision in 45 days, and every 45 days going forward. It’s unclear if his salary has been adjusted at this time.

Vagramov took a leave of absence in March following a charge of sexual assault. He has denied the allegation and said he plans to fight it in court.

He was elected mayor of Port Moody in last October’s municipal election at the age of 28, becoming the youngest person to win the job.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 29.

— With files from Robyn Crawford and Erin Ubels