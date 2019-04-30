Port Moody city council to discuss Rob Vagramov’s salary, leave of absence

While you’re at work all day, Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov is taking an indefinite leave of absence and making over $110,000 a year.

But that might not last long.

At the next city council meeting, councilors and acting Mayor Meghan Lahti will discuss how much Vagramov should be making while he’s on leave.

Lahti doesn’t think they should take his pay away completely.

“He has been charged with a pretty serious crime, but at the same time he has a right to defend himself,” she said. “And to remove his only source of income would be harsh.”

But there have been talks about scaling back his pay.

“Under the circumstances, I don’t disagree that we need to sort of set some opportunities to revisit how much he makes,” Lahti added.

That council meeting is set for May 7th.

Vagramov took a leave of absence in March following a charge of sexual assault.

He was elected mayor of Port Moody in last October’s municipal election at the age of 28, becoming the youngest person to win the job.

His next court appearance is May 29th.