Port Moody pastor and father of 3 identified as victim of Peace Arch border crash

The victim of a fiery fatal crash at the Peace Arch border crossing last Thursday has been identified as a Port Moody pastor and father of three.

Friends and colleagues say Tom Cheung, the lead pastor at the Port Moody Pacific Grace MB Church, died when a Porsche Cayenne slammed into the back of his minivan at the border crossing on May 2.

In a statement, pastor Peter Teh with the North Shore Pacific Grace MB Church said Cheung had emigrated to Canada from Hong Kong in 1996, and lived in Richmond with his family.

“He is the main breadwinner of the family. Tom was a kind, compassionate and humble individual who loved people and always willing to help others,” reads the statement.

“This tragedy brutally took away Tom from the family he dearly loved and has dreadfully impacted on the family.”

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m., as Cheung was waiting in line for the customs booth to re-enter Canada.

The force of the impact sent both vehicles into a nearby flower bed, where Cheung’s van burst into flames.

The driver of the Porsche, a Washington state man, was arrested and taken to hospital. He has since been released pending the outcome of a police investigation.

The RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team continues to probe the case, and Surrey RCMP says it will be looking at all angles, including possible impairment.