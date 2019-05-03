Washington state man who survived fatal Peace Arch border crash released: RCMP

Surrey RCMP have confirmed the driver of a Porsche that slammed into a minivan at the Peace Arch border crossing, killing one man on Thursday, is a man from Washington state.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on the Canadian side of the border, but south of the inspection booths.

Witnesses at the scene described how a Porsche Cayenne SUV sped into the vehicle lineup at over 100 kilometres per hour area and slammed into the van, sending both vehicles flying into a flower bed.

The van quickly burst into flames, and its sole occupant died at the scene. Surrey RCMP says police are still working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

The Porsche driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Mounties say police, in consultation with the BC Prosecution Service, have released him pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.