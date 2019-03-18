Construction at Peace Arch Crossing could mean delays for drivers

High gas prices combined with spring break might mean it’s a good week to head down to the U.S., but drivers may want to avoid Peace Arch Crossing.

Canada Border Services Agency is warning of traffic delays at the border crossing this month due to construction.

Travellers can expect lane closures until the end of March.

CBSA says peak lane closures will be March 20-22.

Drivers travelling to and from the U.S. are advised to take alternate routes while the construction is underway.

The crossing is also commonly known as the Douglas Border Crossing.