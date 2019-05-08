Canada
Sentencing hearing for Toronto neurosurgeon who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase

TORONTO – A Toronto man who killed his wife, stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in a river is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing today.

Neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji, 43, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death of his physician wife, Elana Fric Shamji.

Court heard Fric Shamji served her husband with divorce papers two days before he attacked her, broke her neck and ribs, and choked her to death as their three children slept nearby.

Fric Shamji’s body was found a day after she was last seen on Nov. 30, 2016, and police arrested Shamji 24 hours later.

Court heard the couple’s marriage was volatile and included both physical and verbal abuse of Fric Shamji by her husband.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

