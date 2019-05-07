Tuition rising for University of Winnipeg students during 2019-20 year

University of Winnipeg students will be paying more for tuition next school year.

Most undergraduate programs will see a 3.7 per cent rise in tuition from the previous year.

The hike is down from last year’s 6.6 per cent increase. Tuition for graduate studies will also increase by 2.5 per cent for most programs.

This means an average student will pay an extra $120, with a student taking a full five courses paying $168.

The school approved a balanced budget of $144 million for the 2019-20 school year.

The university said the province reduced its operating grant to the school by one per cent for next year, which comes after a 0.9 per cent reduction last year.

