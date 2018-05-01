University of Winnipeg students to pay more for tuition

University of Winnipeg students will soon be paying more, thanks to a hike in tuition fees.

Tuition will rise by 6.6 per cent as the university approved a $143 million budget for 2018-19 Monday.

Combined with fee adjustments, they said the increase for students is 6.1 per cent, meaning each average University of Winnipeg student who takes 3.5 courses will be paying an increase of about $188 annually.

For students taking a full five-course load, it would mean an increase of $265.

An average UWinnipeg student pays $4,560 a year for university tuition and a full-course load.

In the latest provincial budget, the province decreased its support for post-secondary institutions by 0.9 per cent.

Health Coverage for International Students

The university also announced they will cover health insurance coverage for international students until April 2019 after the provincial government recently announced they would eliminate the coverage, beginning in September. This will cost the university an estimated $450,000.

Staff reductions

Eight currently filled support staff positions will be eliminated for the next school year, while five positions for departed faculty members will not be replaced.