Security measures at downtown Winnipeg campus increasing

Security downtown and the surrounding area is top of mind this week after that brutal bus shack attack.

University of Winnipeg’s head of security Chris Minaker told 680 CJOB Friday they are working to improve safety measures on the campus.

“This is very concerning, we certainly are seeing an increase in the number of incidents,” Minaker said.

The university increased security by a third this past fall.

“There is a noticeable increase in security on campus. People are seeing more security guards on campus and we’re doing our level best to try to keep a safe campus.”

Minaker said they managed to pay for the improvements this year by pinching pennies, but going forward will need help from the province.

“We just completed a full audit of our security. We’ve got the recommendations now we’re going to be talking with everybody on campus. We’re working with police,” Minaker said.

The audit recommendations include $750,000 for security improvements, including a pass-card system for certain buildings.

The city announced additional funding for the Bear Clan Patrol, West End Biz and Downtown Biz earlier in the week.

Minaker said the funds are a positive move but more permanent security upgrades still need to be made.

The campus generates a billion dollars of economic activity each year, with 10,000 students and 4,ooo professionals actively engaged on campus. Minaker said they want to preserve safety and security for staff and students while keeping the campus accessible to kids in the neighbourhood. Their plan is not to simply lock all the doors.

Minaker said he hopes to get some support from the province to sustain their plans for increasing security measures. He said otherwise he fears the new measures they intend on taking to keep students safe could be temporary.