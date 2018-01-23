City of Winnipeg increases funding for downtown safety and Bear Clan pro-action

Bear Clan and Downtown safety initiatives were at the centre of a funding announcement made by Mayor Brian Bowman Tuesday.

“The Bear Clan is an inclusive movement making an important contribution to our city,” Bowman said.

The mayor said $13,359 in new funding will help the volunteer organization purchase items such as radios, cell phones and an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help support its expansion in to the West End neighbourhood.

RELATED: Winnipeg’s Bear Clan co-founder experiences dirty needle scare

The city also announced $90,000 to enhance safe walk and foot patrol programs operated by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, the West End Biz and the Exchange District BIZ.

RELATED: ‘Who to call’ safety list now available for people in Winnipeg’s core area

An additional $90,000 investment is set to go towards Take Pride Winnipeg to support several of their programs including litter cessation, graffiti control and their mural program.

The funds totalling $193,359 come from the City of Winnipeg’s Civic Initiatives Fund.