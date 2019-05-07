N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious fires that destroyed Tobique First Nation homes

Two new homes were set on fire Sunday on Elders Close Road, in N.B., and police have determined they are suspicious.

The West District RCMP and First Nation Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire just before 6 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, investigators found a house that was destroyed and another that was severely damaged.

A couch on a nearby lawn was also set on fire, but the blaze was contained and did not spread.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the suspicious fires is asked to contact the Tobique First Nation RCMP at 506-273-5000.