Canadian Red Cross assists pair after fire in rural New Brunswick

Two people have received help from the Canadian Red Cross after a fire at a home in Carlingford, N.B., near the Maine border.

The Canadian Red Cross says that the home, which was rented by the pair, has been extensively damaged by the fire which was first reported at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Volunteers are assisting the man and woman with emergency lodging and meals and clothing purchases.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.