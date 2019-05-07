4 people allegedly held at knifepoint at Saskatoon apartment
A man alleged to be under the influence of an intoxicant is facing charges after Saskatoon police said four people were held against their will at a home Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 100 block of St. Lawrence Court after police said they received a report in which people were being held against their will in an apartment.
READ MORE: Assault trial begins for former Saskatoon Police Service member
Two people managed to escape before officers arrived, police said, and were located nearby.
A perimeter was then set up around the apartment as police said they were unsure if the suspect was armed.
A man and a woman had an argument and the man refused to let the woman leave, police said they learned.
When other tenants tried to intervene, they were reportedly threatened with a knife, according to police.
Officers eventually entered the apartment and took a man into custody, police said, adding he became extremely aggressive toward the officers.
READ MORE: Man facing charges after potential Amber Alert cancelled in Meadow Lake
No injuries were reported.
A search of the man turned up a small amount of cocaine, police said.
The 35-year-old man is facing charges of cocaine possession and breaching an undertaking. Unlawful confinement charges are pending, police said, as they continue to investigate.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.