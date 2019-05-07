Crime
May 7, 2019 3:31 pm

4 people allegedly held at knifepoint at Saskatoon apartment

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Four people were allegedly held against their will by a man armed with a knife at an apartment in Saskatoon Monday afternoon.

A man alleged to be under the influence of an intoxicant is facing charges after Saskatoon police said four people were held against their will at a home Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of St. Lawrence Court after police said they received a report in which people were being held against their will in an apartment.

Two people managed to escape before officers arrived, police said, and were located nearby.

A perimeter was then set up around the apartment as police said they were unsure if the suspect was armed.

A man and a woman had an argument and the man refused to let the woman leave, police said they learned.

When other tenants tried to intervene, they were reportedly threatened with a knife, according to police.

Officers eventually entered the apartment and took a man into custody, police said, adding he became extremely aggressive toward the officers.

No injuries were reported.

A search of the man turned up a small amount of cocaine, police said.

The 35-year-old man is facing charges of cocaine possession and breaching an undertaking. Unlawful confinement charges are pending, police said, as they continue to investigate.

