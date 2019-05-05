Crime
May 5, 2019 3:17 pm

Saskatoon police search for 2 suspects allegedly involved in reported robbery

By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service is searching for two male suspects reportedly involved in an armed robbery that took place Saturday night.

Saskatoon police say they are searching for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery that happened Saturday night.

The incident reportedly took place at a business in the 500 block of 33rd Street West at around 11 p.m.

The suspects allegedly stole a large cash register, according to police.

Police believe the suspects are two males in their mid-teens or early 20s, who were described as wearing red bandannas and black hoodies. They reportedly fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

