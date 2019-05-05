Saskatoon police search for 2 suspects allegedly involved in reported robbery

Saskatoon police say they are searching for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery that happened Saturday night.

The incident reportedly took place at a business in the 500 block of 33rd Street West at around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police search for two male suspects involved in alleged armed robbery

The suspects allegedly stole a large cash register, according to police.

Police believe the suspects are two males in their mid-teens or early 20s, who were described as wearing red bandannas and black hoodies. They reportedly fled on foot.

READ MORE: Robbery investigation leads Saskatoon police to Ont. teen, 181 pieces of crack cocaine

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Crown seeking 9 to 10 years for downtown Saskatoon shooter